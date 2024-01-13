TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas City-area man received his prison sentence for actions taken during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 in a press release that William Chrestman, 51, of Olathe was sentenced to 55 months of prison and 36 months of supervised release. He earlier plead guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and threatening a federal officer on Oct. 16, 2023.

Chrestman was a member of the ‘Proud Boys’ organization’s chapter in Kansas City and traveled to Washington, D.C. with others in a show of support for then-President Donald Trump and to protest the certification of the Electoral College vote. On Jan. 6, 2021, he met up with other Proud Boys members near the Washington Monument dressed in a tactical vest and carrying protective gloves, a gas mask and a wooden axe handle with a flag attached to it.

This image from the U.S. Capitol Police security video shows William Chrestman, circled in annotation by the Justice Department in the Motion for Emergency Stay and for Review of Release Order, in a tunnel underneath the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. 2021, in Washington. Christian has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Friday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Justice Department via AP)

Chrestman was one of the many supporters of Trump who marched on the Capitol building and urged members of the crow outside the building forward, according to the DOJ. While standing at the front of the crowd, he threatened U.S. Capitol Police officers with his axe handle in response to the use of “pepper-ball” munitions by police.

Chrestman would later enter the Capitol building at 2:25 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door, eventually making his way to the Crypt. He and others propped a large overhead door open to allow more people to enter the building.

In the nearby Capitol Visitor Center, a fight broke out as police attempted to arrest a rioter. Chrestman intervened, helping to stop the arrest.

