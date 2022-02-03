TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in solving the 2021 murder of a man from Downs, Kansas.

Calvin L. Beams

According to a recent press release from the KBI, Calvin L. Beams, 48, of Downs, Kansas, is believed to have been shot and killed on Nov. 3, 2021. He was reported missing the next day and his body was discovered by a farmer in a field south of Downs near S. 20th Ave. and W. 80th Dr. on Nov. 8.

Beams was identified as the deceased on Nov. 9 and an autopsy was conducted. Investigators believe that he was the victim of a homicide.

According to the KBI report, Beams had white hair, was 5’11” and weighed 135 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here.