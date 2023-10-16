TOPEKA (KSNT) – State law enforcement officials have released a new report detailing certain crime statistics for Kansas in 2022.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) released its 2022 Domestic Violence, Stalking and Sexual Assault in Kansas report on Oct. 12. The more than 100-page report reveals crime statistics for Kansas from reporting law enforcement agencies.

For 2022, one domestic violence incident was reported almost every 24 minutes while one rape was reported around every eight hours in Kansas, according to a social media post from the KBI.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking in Kansas, you can call the crisis hotline at 1-888-363-2287 for 24-hour support. You can also reach out to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General’s Victims’ Services Division by calling 1-800-828-9745. The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence (KCSDV) also maintains resources for crime victims.

To see the full report, you can download it by clicking here or looking at it below.