TOPEKA (KSNT) – State law enforcement officials are investigating a local sheriff’s office this month.

Melissa Underwood with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) told KSNT 27 News the agency received a request from the Wabaunsee County Undersheriff Eric Kirsch on Oct. 12. This request prompted the KBI to begin an investigation into an allegation made against an employee of the sheriff’s office. The identity of the employee will not be revealed unless charges are brought forward later.

Underwood said the investigation is ongoing. If the case moves forward to the point an arrest is made and/or charges are filed, more information will be release to the public.

Kirsch delivered the following statement to KSNT 27 News on the investigation:

“I requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on a personnel matter. I demand accountability & transparency in Kansas Peace Officers. As a private citizen, I would demand the same & would not trust any law enforcement agency to investigate itself. Thus, I requested KBI assistance in adherence to my ethical & professional obligations. This is an ongoing investigation & our policy is not to comment on specifics until the investigation is concluded.” Wabaunsee County Undersheriff Eric Kirsch

KSNT 27 News also reached out to the Wabaunsee County Board of Commissioners for a statement on the investigation. Chairman Nancy Hier said the board is unable to provide any comment due to the fact it is an ongoing investigation.

