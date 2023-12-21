KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal jury convicted a 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man on Thursday for taking part in a retaliatory shooting in 2020 that injured two people, including a federal task force officer.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, G’Ante Butler was found guilty of one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

On August 3, 2020, KCK police officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 6:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Farrow Avenue, where the suspect’s parents lived.

Later that evening, ATF special agents and federally deputized task force officers went to a home in the 1900 block of North Allis Street and arrested one of the people responsible for the earlier

Farrow Avenue residence shooting.

After executing a search warrant at the North Allis Street residence, and as the officers were returning to their vehicles, multiple shooters began firing at them. The officers tried to immediately take cover, however, not before an officer and a civilian bystander were struck by gunfire.

Based on evidence gathered during the subsequent investigation, ATF agents learned the shooting was orchestrated by Butler and other individuals in retaliation for the earlier incident on

Farrow Avenue. Their plan was to shoot at the North Allis Street home and anyone they

encountered there.

Officers later recovered approximately 101 casings and two live rounds (including 9mm, .40 caliber, .45 caliber, 5.56 caliber, and 7.62 caliber casings) from an alley west of the targeted North Allis Street home.

Three other suspects, identified as Nadarius Barnes, 24, Chase Lewis, 23, and Donnell L. Hall, 28, all residents of KCK, each pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal law enforcement officer and one count of use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

A fifth suspect is scheduled to stand trial in February 2024.