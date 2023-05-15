MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A man was arrested last week after a burglary call at a local apartment building with police leveling charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault against him.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) was called on Friday, May 12 around 8:45 p.m. on an active burglary taking place at an apartment in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan. Officers arriving at the scene found a man, later identified as Chancellor Copenhaver, 31, of Wamego, behind the apartment with residents that he knew armed with a shotgun.

Copenhaver had minor injuries to his head after an alleged struggle with a 47-year-old man inside the apartment, according to the RCPD. An investigation by police found that Copenhaver had grabbed and forced a 20-year-old woman out of the apartment during the confrontation. Police also received a report that Copenhaver had contacted the woman and went to her home several times against her will after being trespassed.

Neither of the victims were treated for their injuries at the scene, according to the RCPD. Copenhaver was taken into custody and had his injuries checked out at a nearby hospital before being released and transported to the Riley County Jail. Copenhaver’s charges include:

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated assault

Kidnapping

Stalking

The investigation into this situation is ongoing, according to the RCPD. If you have any information to share with law enforcement on this case, you can call the RCPD at 785-537-2112. You can also reach out to Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-539-7777 or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.