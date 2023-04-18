TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police and emergency crews are gathered in an area of Central Topeka Tuesday afternoon as they respond to a report of a shooting.

Several police and other emergency vehicles are near the intersection of Southwest 17th St. and Southwest Central Park Ave. on April 18. Tape has been put up around a home in the area.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka told KSNT 27 News that a shooting occurred in the 900 block of Southwest 17th St. The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.