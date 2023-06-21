WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 33-year-old inmate at Larned State Correctional Facility.

Cortez Timley, June 30, 2022. (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

Cortez Timley died Wednesday morning. He was serving time for a Topeka first-degree murder in 2014, three counts related to drug possession and one misdemeanor count of interfering with the duties of a law enforcement officer from Shawnee County.

Timley still had 18 years of prison to serve.

The Department of Corrections says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is also helping investigate Timley’s death. That is standard procedure when an inmate dies in a Kansas prison.

The Larned State Correctional Facility is an all-male facility. It used to be the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility, but the name was changed in April.