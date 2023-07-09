TOPEKA (KSNT) – Late Saturday night, Topeka Police responded to the 4800 Blk of SW Topeka Blvd, according to LT. E. Stanley.

Police were sent to the area on a report of gunshots. While investigating in the area, Logan W. Hunt, 32 of Topeka was identified as a suspect and taken into custody without incident according to Stanley.

According to Topeka Police, Hunt was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under the following charges: