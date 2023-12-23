LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A police investigation into a fire at a local restaurant and bar revealed foul play may have been involved.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LCDFM) team were called around 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 to a fire in the 500 block of West 14th Street, according to a LDCFM press release. Upon arrival, firefighters found that The Wagon Wheel’s exterior was on fire.

Fire crews were able to douse the flames with no reports of injuries in connection to the fire. The business was not occupied when the fire broke out.

An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that arson may have been involved. With help from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, a suspect was identified and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

