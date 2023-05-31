LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are searching for the people involved with the abduction of a 65-year-old man.

The victim said people took him from his home near Nicklaus Drive and Inverness Drive in Lawrence Monday morning.

Investigators eventually found the victim in another community.

Lawrence police surrounded a business Tuesday and took a 20-year-old man into custody. Officers say they believe other people were involved in the man’s abduction.

Investigators plan on releasing more information about the case as they make additional arrests.

Anyone with information about the people involved in the abduction Monday morning is asked to call Lawrence Police.