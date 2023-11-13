LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Holcom Sports Complex off W. 25th Street.

Police said the 22-year-old male stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Based on initial information, police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

No one has been arrested at this time. Police said they believe they have identified everyone involved in the incident but have not yet made contact with all of them.