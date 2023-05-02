LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A Lawrence police officer is recovering after officials say he was hurt in a physical confrontation with a reckless driving suspect.

Rich Lockhart, Chief of Police with the Lawrence Police Department (LPD), said officers sighted a white pickup truck driving recklessly around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, May 1 near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Vermont Street. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to comply.

The truck drove erratically through several neighborhood streets, even passing through a yard, before it came to a stop at a home in the 800 block of Morning Dove Ct., according to Lockhart. He said the driver refused to exit the vehicle at first but later fled into the home with officers following behind.

The driver resisted officers inside the home but was arrested after a physical struggle, according to Lockhart. One officer suffered minor injuries during the confrontation but did not need first aid. A police sergeant, the first to enter the home after the driver, suffered multiple injuries and contusions.

Topeka police arrested driver of the vehicle, Craig Gunther, 44, on numerous charges including:

Two counts of interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant.

Two counts of battery on LEO; Bodily harm to county or city officer on duty.

Two counts of battery on LEO; Physical contact with county or city officer on duty.

Two counts of flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving.

The sergeant is recovering from his injuries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.