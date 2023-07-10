Edgerton, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for witnesses who may have experienced a close call between Lawrence and Edgerton Saturday night.

Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Leavenworth man for allegedly leading the officers on a high-speed chase on Kansas Highway 10 and U.S. Highway 56.

Lawrence police said officers tried to stop the car around 9:30 p.m. because it had been reported stolen.

Instead of stopping, the Leavenworth man is accused of driving at speeds as high as 95 mph as he tried to get away from officers, according to information from the sheriff’s office. Officers put road spikes down in hopes of stopping the car, but said the driver evaded them.

Baldwin City Police put out road spikes in a second location. The driver hit the spikes, which deflated at least one tire on the car, but the chase continued for as many as 10 miles. Officers eventually took the driver into custody in Edgerton.

The driver is being held in the Douglas County Correctional Facility awaiting formal charges.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it received one report of the suspect driving in the oncoming lane on County Road 1061 and nearly hitting another vehicle.

Investigators ask anyone who witnessed the chase, or had a close call with the car, to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007, and reference case number D23-12945.