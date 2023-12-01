LENEXA, Kan. — Two shoplifters have now been arrested, accused of stealing from a Lenexa retailer, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Lenexa police said two suspected shoplifters walked out of a store near 95th Street and Quivira Road with a hefty load of stolen merchandise and got away before police could get there. But police were able to get a good description of the suspects.

A few hours later, a Lenexa officer was patrolling when he spotted two individuals who matched their descriptions. The police department said the officer quickly arrested the two suspects and took them into custody.

While investigating, officers found the stolen merchandise, along with a firearm and methamphetamine. Police didn’t say if the firearm was loaded.

One of the suspects also had a felony warrant and was wanted for his involvement in a shooting in another city, according to Lenexa police.

Lenexa police said they often hear complaints about their aggressive approach to shoplifting, saying it’s a victimless crime. But the agency said, most shoplifters are experienced criminals who can be armed, wanted for other crimes, have drugs on them, and are occasionally ready to attack police officers and store employees.

“We don’t take any of those crimes lightly and don’t want individuals thinking they can come to our community and engage in criminal behavior without consequence,” the department said.