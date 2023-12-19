LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Marysville man on several charges, including 1st degree murder, in connection to a deadly crash earlier this year.

The website for the sheriff’s office shows that Travis D. Edwards, 47, of Marysville was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 with a bond of $100,000. He was arrested on the following charges:

1st degree murder

Two counts of aggravated battery, reckless great bodily harm or disfigurement

Interference with law enforcement officer; conceal/alter/destroy evidence

Travis Edwards’ mugshot. (Photo Courtesy/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

Edwards’ arrest comes months after a deadly crash he was involved in that claimed the lives of two Kansas men. Ryan Miller, 29, of Independence and Jacob Suenram, 32, of Lawrence died in the crash.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on U.S. Highway 50, a few miles west of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) say in a report that a Kenworth semi truck went left of center on the highway, hitting a Subaru CrossTrek SUV which then hit another Kenworth semi truck. The first semi truck, driven by Edwards, continued traveling east over the center line where it hit a Jeep Renegade and a Ford Escape. Two men, later identified as Miller and Suenram, died in the crash.

