KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County officials announced major developments in four cold cases out of Kansas City, Kansas, that span over multiple decades.

At a news conference Wednesday, KCK police announced the arrest of Gary Dion Davis, a truck driver, now charged in two murders that date back more than 20 years.

The victims are Christina Ranae King, whose body was found on Christmas Day in 1998 and Pearl Davis, also known as Sammemah, whose body was found in a KCK home in November of 1996.

“Our family is grateful. We’re thankful that someone has been charged and arrested,” said Arvetta Davis, whose aunt was murdered nearly 27 years ago.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said DNA evidence from both murder scenes matched Gary Davis’ DNA profile.

“We’re all still trying to process it,” Arvetta Davis added. “[Sameemah] has two children. They were very young when this happened, so we’ve been waiting a very long time for someone to be held accountable for what happened to their mother.”

Gary Davis has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, according to Dupree. He’s currently being held at the Wyandotte County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police said they’re looking at Gary Davis as a possible suspect in other cold cases across the nation.

“In my experience, based on him killing two women, most likely he’s killed more,” said KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman.

Christina King

Pearl Barnes Davis

Dion Estell

The third cold case with a major break is that of 16-year-old Dion Estell. He was found shot to death and lying in a creek bed in the summer of 1997.

Detectives said his accused killer, Leon Caldwell, is already in prison in Lansing, Kansas for killing a different man in Wyandotte County. Caldwell is currently on hospice and, detectives said, wanted to confess before his death.

Caldwell was charged with murder in May.

Police said this man, Leon Caldwell, is already in prison for another homicide. He’s currently on hospice, and police said Caldwell confessed to killing Estell.

The final victim discussed during the news conference is only known as Baby Girl Jane Doe. She was found inside of a dumpster at an apartment complex in 1976 with her umbilical cord still attached wrapped in dish clothes and a plastic bag. She died just hours after she was born.

Investigators determined Baby Girl Jane Doe’s grandmother killed her after recently tracking down the baby’s mother using DNA evidence.

The girl’s mother, who was 18 when she gave birth but currently in her 60s, said she saw her grandmother walk away with the baby after giving birth and never saw the baby again.

Based on DNA evidence and new information, the grandmother was identified as the suspect. Since she’s already passed away the case is now closed.

Since all four investigations are still considered ongoing, police would not reveal any other details, including if the victims knew their killers.