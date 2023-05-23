OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are looking for a person accused of targeting at least one unsuspecting woman at a Johnson County Target location.

Overland Park detectives said the man allegedly used a selfie stick to peep on a woman in the store’s fitting room.

Police said the incident happened at the Target location near 119th and Blue Valley Parkway around 5:30 p.m. on April 21.

The Overland Park Police Department released pictures of the man they hope to identify, as well as the car he left the area driving.

Surveillance picture provided by Overland Park Police Dept.

Overland Park police said the man drove away in a red Honda Civic, similar to the image below.

Stock image of man’s car provided by the Overland Park Police Dept.

Police said they do not know if this is the only peeping incident involving this man. If you recognize him call Overland Park police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.