EMPORIA (KSNT) – A man was arrested after allegedly holding victims in a residence at gunpoint in Emporia.

On Monday, a 43-year-old man allegedly forced entry to a southeast Emporia home. The man was armed with a handgun and held the residents until approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect then had the victims drive and drop him off at another Emporia residence, according to the Emporia Police Department (EPD).

Emporia police officers found the suspect in the backyard of the residence. He refused to leave a shed and a standoff ensued for 3 and a half hours. The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully. A handgun was found at the scene, according to the EPD.

The suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, violation of a PFA, criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.