TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement arrested a man following a weekend incident where he allegedly threatened a family with a firearm.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release that a 50-year-old man is in custody on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His arrest stems from an incident over the weekend and a follow-up search warrant executed by sheriff’s deputies.

SNSO spokeswoman Abigail Christian stated that the incident occurred around midnight on Saturday, May 27 in the 8200 block of SW 10th Street. Deputies were sent to the area on a report of an incident involving a firearm. Christian wrote the deputies found a family of four were riding their 2023 Polaris Rzr ATV when a man in a pickup truck allegedly threatened them with a firearm.

Christian wrote that deputies found the driver of the truck and executed a search warrant. Deputies found a firearm matching the description of the one used in the earlier incident. Christian said the family and the man were not known to each other.

Deputies are still investigating the incident. If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you can call the SNSO at 785-251-2200.