TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officials arrested and charged a man after a shooting and domestic disturbance in central Topeka.

Abigail Christian with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies arrested and charged a 32-year-old male with aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon Monday, June 5 at 4 a.m. The man was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Christian said on Saturday, June 3 at 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 6800 block of SW 17th Street for unknown trouble. Once they arrived, deputies found an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. The individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.