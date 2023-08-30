TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department (TPD) arrested a man Wednesday suspected to be responsible for an assault that happened on southwest Topeka’s Shunga Trail.

According to a press release, TPD arrested 30-year-old Jose J. Arteaga, of Topeka, on the following charges:

Rape

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Aggravated battery

TPD started an investigation on Aug. 17 into an incident reported to Shawnee County Park Police on Aug. 15. An individual allegedly assaulted another individual, sending them to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD spokesperson Rosie Nichols said in an email to 27 News the two individuals did not know each other.