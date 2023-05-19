TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Thursday for a crash that killed a young girl nearly a year ago.
A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Caleb Conway, 41, was arrested for his alleged roll in a 2022 crash near Rossville that resulted in the death of 11-year-old Bella Conway.
Caleb Conway was had his first appearance in Shawnee County District Court on Friday. He’s facing the following charges:
- Failure to stop at an accident
- Involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of drugs or alcohol
- Driving under the influence, third conviction with a child in the vehicle
- Not wearing a seatbelt
- Speeding
- Failure to maintain a lane
Conway is in jail on a $101,500 bond.