EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has arrested a man for firing a gun at another man inside a vehicle.

Michael Bradley, 48, was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges, among others, for shooting at a 67-year-old man in a car on April 27. EPD said it received multiple reports of shots fired Thursday around 5:45 p.m. at East 9th Avenue and Whittier Street in Emporia, near Sertoma Park. The suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

EPD reports that Bradley ran away from the scene, but officers later found him and a gun in the area. The 67-year-old man was not injured and police did not find any bullet holes in the car.