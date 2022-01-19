Man arrested for ‘tearing apart’ 5 AC units

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is in custody following an investigation in west Topeka after reports reached law enforcement that someone was dismantling air-conditioning units in the area.

According to a report from the Topeka Police Department, at 9:50 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of 5227 SW 22nd PK. the police were called on a report of someone taking apart AC units. Officers found a suspect in the area and took him into custody. “Thousands” of dollars worth of damage was reportedly done to at least five local AC units

The individual officers took into custody, a 37-year-old Topeka man, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: