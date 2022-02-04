TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man charged in relation to a 2021 homicide that occurred in Topeka was bound over for trial on Friday.

According to a recent press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney, Jon Kelly Ewing is facing multiple charges in relation to the homicide of Deborah Ann Stephens in 2021. The court found probable cause that Ewing committed all of the crimes and that the case should proceed to trial on Friday.

The charges include:

Murder in the First Degree, premeditated

Murder in the first degree, committed during an inherently dangerous felony

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Criminal threat

Interference with law enforcement

On April 27, 2021, officers responded to 801 SW 5th St., Lot A7 in South Topeka after receiving a call that a female was not breathing. Upon arrival, deputies found Deborah Ann Stephens dead inside of her home, suffering trauma wounds to her face, abdomen and arms. Ewing, an ex-boyfriend, was taken into custody at the scene.

Ewing is set for an arraignment at 10 a.m. on March 4, 2022. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.