OVERBROOK (KSNT) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of illegally removing a speed bump in Overbrook.

The City of Overbrook made an announcement via social media on Friday, Aug. 4 that speed bumps were installed on Santa Fe Trail Street east and west of Maple Street to reduce speeding through the area. However, within a day a speed bump was illegally removed.

The City of Overbrook took to social media the following day saying a speed bump in the 300 block of West Santa Fe Trail Street was removed by someone claiming to be a city maintenance employee. The man reportedly took the speed bump and left the area with it less than a block from the city’s police department.

A witness reported to authorities that the man who took it left the scene in a gray Dodge Ram, according to the City of Overbrook. Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Overbrook Police Department at 785-665-7230 in reference to case #23-102.

The Overbrook Police Department has not yet responded to KSNT 27 News for comment.