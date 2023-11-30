TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have located a man in Kansas City, Kansas who is believed to be connected to a homicide investigation in Topeka.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that Tremale M. Serrano was found on Nov. 29 by officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. Police were searching for him in connection to the death of Jackson Danner, Topeka’s 31st homicide for 2023 who was found dead near Washburn University’s campus.

Spiker said Tremale will be transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in the coming days. Topeka police initially asked for help in locating Tremale on Nov. 15.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 regarding a person seen lying in the front yard of an address in the 1600 block of SW 21st Street. Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Danner, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information related to this homicide investigation, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

Another man, Aaron A. Serrano, was charged in connection to Danner’s death earlier this month after being taken into custody by US Marshals in Clay County, Missouri. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Serrano was charged with a single count of second-degree murder.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.