TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead following a shooting in Central Topeka Wednesday morning.

Lt. Matt Danielson with the Topeka Police Department said law enforcement was called at 8:10 a.m. on April 26 to the 2000 block of Southwest Clay St. on a possible shooting. Officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but died a short time later. The TPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the situation.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.