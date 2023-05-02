LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are investigating a crime scene in Lawrence following an overnight shooting.

The Lawrence Police Department (LPD) reports via social media that officers were called for a shooting around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, May 1 to the 100 block of Arkansas St. Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the LPD. Officers found the scene of the shooting and are investigating. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you can reach the LPD by calling 785-832-7559. You can get in touch with Douglas County Crime Stoppers online, by sending them an email at info@crimestoppers.com or by calling 785-843-8477.