OLATHE, Kan. — An investigation is underway after officers shoot and kill a man threatening them with a knife on June 3, 2023.

OLATHE, Kan. — Police identify the man killed by Olathe police officers Saturday evening.

David Russell Sweet, of Olathe, approached officers at a traffic stop at Santa Fe and North Water Streets around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said Sweet had a knife.

The Olathe Police Department said officers shot Sweet when he refused to drop the knife. Emergency crews responded to the downtown area and tried to treat Sweet. Officers said Sweet died from his injuries.

The officer-involved shooting is currently under investigation and the officers are on leave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe PD at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.