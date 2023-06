TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been sent to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound.

In the early morning hours of June 16, the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 3500 block of SW Eveningside Dr. in Topeka.

Upon their arrival, officers located one adult male who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating at this time.

We will bring you more updates as they come available.