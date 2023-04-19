TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement has identified the latest victim of gun violence in Topeka.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) identified the shooting victim as Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Officers with the TPD and other emergency responders traveled to the 900 block of Southwest 17th St. at 3:17 p.m. on April 18 on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Shepard, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He would die at a local hospital a short time later.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to the TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or at 785-368-9400. You can also make anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or by going online here.