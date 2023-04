TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital after allegedly being stabbed with a box cutter in South Topeka.

A man was allegedly stabbed at Phillips 66 at 29th St. and Topeka Blvd. around 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Topeka Police tell KSNT 27 News the man’s injuries were minor.

Police say the man who was stabbed knew the man who stabbed him. TPD is currently investigating.