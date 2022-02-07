TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man killed in a deputy-involved shooting at a Topeka hotel has been identified Monday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went Sunday morning to a hotel in the 1200 block of SW Wanamaker Rd. where they attempted to locate and arrest a suspect, identified as Jason D. Ickler, 38, on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, interference with law enforcement and reckless driving in relation to an incident that occurred in Topeka on Feb. 4, 2022, in the area of Southwest 29th Street and Topeka Boulevard.

When the deputies found the Ickler’s hotel room, he jumped from a window and got in a car in the hotel parking lot. A deputy then found Ickler in the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. The suspect then accelerated towards the deputy. While trying to avoid being struck by the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said the deputy used his gun and shot Ickler.

Ickler was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The sheriff’s office said investigators also seized suspected methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Investigators later confirmed that Ickler was also being sought for multiple outstanding warrants in three other Kansas counties.