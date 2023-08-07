MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement say a recent break-in at the Manhattan High School caused more than a thousand dollars of damage shortly before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

A photo of the individual who may be connected to the Manhattan High School break-in. (Photo Courtesy/RCPD)

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on social media that it is looking for a person who might be connected to a recent report of damage and a break-in at Manhattan High School that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 1. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said nothing was stolen from the school, but $1,500 in damage was done to a ceiling inside the school.

Michele Jones, a spokeswoman for USD 383, said the damage allegedly caused by the individual being sought by police will not impact any school functions or classes. The first day of class for the school district is set for Aug. 16.