Editor’s Note: The RCPD issued a correction for the name of the suspect at 3:47 p.m. on Aug. 28. The name of the suspect was initially given as “Clark Peterson” but was later corrected to “Clark Petersen.”

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Local law enforcement say a Manhattan man is under arrest in connection to sex crimes involving five female victims.

Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote said in a press release that Clark Petersen, 64, was arrested Monday, Aug. 28 in connection to sex crimes that reportedly happened at his chiropractic office between 2018 and 2022. Five female victims between the ages of 37 and 59 are allegedly involved in this case.

Wintermote said Petersen was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for 16 counts of sexual battery and one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior. He is currently confined in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $300,000.

Wintermote said no further information will be released, due to the nature of these crimes.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into Petersen is encouraged to reach out to Detective Jessie Ehrlich at 785-473-2397. RCPD Victim Advocate Coordinator Melissa Mosher is also available to help speak with victims of crime at 785-473-2390.