MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after police say he stabbed another man twice in the past few years.

Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote said Jarman Morgan, 45, of Manhattan is under arrest after reports were shared with police about him allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old victim on two prior occassions. Morgan allegedly stabbed the victim in the head and face area during the summer 2020 and spring 2021 in Manhattan.

The victim did not seek medical care for either of the stabbings and is still alive, according to Wintermote. Morgan was arrested on a Riley County District warrant for two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Wintermote confirmed Morgan and the victim were known to each other.

Morgan was previously arrested for stabbing a 27-year-old woman in the neck 2022.