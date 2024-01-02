MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police in Manhattan have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting at a house party in October last year.

Hali Rowland with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said in a press release that Marc Oliver was arrested by police around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2023. He was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm and probation violation.

Police were called in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2023 to a house party in the 400 block of Bluemont Avenue on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found two men with gunshot wounds and a third man who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Each received their injuries during the same incident.

A week after the shooting, three people were arrested: Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan were arrested on probable cause for the following:

Attempted first-degree murder x3

Aggravated battery x3

One count of firing into an occupied dwelling

