MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man appeared in front of a judge for the first time after being charged in relation to a house party shooting last October.

Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson confirmed with 27 News that Marc Oliver, 18, of Manhattan appeared in front of a county judge Wednesday, Jan. 3, for the first time since being arrested on Dec. 30, 2023, and charged in relation to shooting three teens at a house party last October.

Oliver joined three people who were who were charged in relation to the shooting: Cordarius Gowdy, 21, of Ogden, Damerius McGee, 18, of Ogden and Christopher Stowers, 21, of Manhattan on Oct. 30, 2023. All four were charged with the following:

3 counts of attempted first degree murder

3 counts of aggravated batter

1 count of criminal discharge of a firearm.

According to Wilkerson, McGee is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing Jan. 26, 2023. Preliminary hearing dates for Oliver, Gowdy and Stowers have not been scheduled.

