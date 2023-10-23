MARYSVILLE (KSNT) – The Marysville Police Department announced they’d seized pills, fentanyl, meth, xanax and ecstacy from a welfare check in Marysville.

At 6:55 a.m. on Monday, the Marysville Police Department announced it had seized 22 “Dirty 30” pills that could’ve had lethal doses of fentanyl. According to the DEA, 7 out of 10 “Dirty 30” pills have deadly doses of fentanyl.

The Marysville Police Department said although fentanyl isn’t prevalent in the community, “it is certainly here.”

Image courtesy of the Marysville Police Department.

“We don’t normally post about drug seizures,” the Police Department said on Facebook. “But Fentanyl is different.”

