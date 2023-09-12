SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Local sheriff’s deputies arrested a man following numerous burglary reports in northern Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) reports via social media that a deputy was sent to a home around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 in the 2000 block of NE 46th Street on a report of an attempted burglary. Law enforcement gathered information at the scene and later received report of other, similar incidents in the same general area.

Following an investigation, SNSO detectives were able to gather enough information to make an arrest. Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 the SNSO arrested a 52-year-old Meriden man. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of attempted burglary and criminal damage to property. The case remains under investigation.