TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is charged with murder following a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told KSNT 27 News his office filed charges of premeditated first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Daniel Gallow in relation to the April shooting of Troy Shepard. Gallow is in custody of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Shepard was killed on April 18 following a shooting in central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department arrested Gallow on May 15 by on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and murder in the first degree.