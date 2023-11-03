TOPEKA (KSNT) – Prosecutors have filed charges against an Oskaloosa man accused in a Sept. 25 shooting in Topeka.

David Jackson, 39, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, said Mike Kagay, Shawnee County district attorney.

Topeka Police found Durant Redmond, 39, shot in the 2200 block of Plass, which is located near 21st and MacVicar, south of Washburn University, in south Topeka. He died at the hospital three days later.

Durant’s family told 27 News at the time he was funny, went by “Buddy” and had a contagious laugh.

Redmond was the city’s 24th homicide victim of 2023, which ended up being the deadliest year in Topeka’s recorded history. You can keep up with all of Topeka’s killings on the 27 News Homicide Tracker.

