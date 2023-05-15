TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police arrested another suspect in connection to the shooting death of a Topeka man earlier this year.

Donna Eubanks with the Topeka Police Department said Daniel R. Gallow, of Topeka is under arrest on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and murder in the first degree in connection to the death of Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka in April.

Gallow was arrested by the TPD on May 12 on charges of criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor warrant. The TPD arrested him again on May 15 while he was still in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the additional charges listed above.

Shepard died on April 18 in a local hospital after being shot near the intersection of Southwest 17th St. and Southwest Central Park Ave. He was identified by police the following day.

Ray was arrested on April 19 in connection to Shepard’s death. He would later receive additional charges after a courtroom outburst in his first court appearance.