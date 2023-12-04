TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement have arrested one person in relation to a robbery that took place at a fast food restaurant in southwest Topeka.

Captain Monasmith with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) shared in a press release that officers responded to a report of a robbery around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Sonic near SW 21st Street and SW Wanamaker Road. A victim said a male suspect entered the establishment and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene after obtaining a undisclosed amount of cash from Sonic.

Officers were able to locate a person matching the suspect’s description, and apprehended him, according to the press release. After an investigation, a 37-year-old of Topeka was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Robbery

Drug Paraphernalia

If you have any information related to this incident, you can send an email to telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or clicking here.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.