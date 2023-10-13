TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in Topeka.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) were called to a local hospital on a report that a shooting victim was there. When TPD arrived they found one person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the 29th homicide investigation of the year.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or send an email to telltpd@topeka.org. You can also send anonymous tips to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.