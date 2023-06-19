TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person died and two others were injured following reports of gunshots in central and southwest Topeka Sunday night and Monday morning.

Topeka police found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds at 10:04 p.m. Sunday, June 18 in the 1300 block of SW Clay Street. The individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly five blocks away, a shooting victim was pronounced dead after reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18 in the 4100 block of SW Twilight Drive. This marks Topeka’s 18th homicide in 2023 so far, putting it on par with 2022.

Another individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an early morning shooting around 2 a.m. Monday, June 19 in the 1300 block of SW Western Avenue Monday.

The Topeka Police Department said they are still in the early stages of an investigation and could not confirm if the shootings were all separate incidents, if any arrests were made or if any suspects had been identified.