TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in a late-night shooting.

Topeka Police Department responded to calls of disturbance with multiple gunshots at 10:04 Sunday night at the 1300 block of SW Clay St., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

TPD found one individual with gunshot wounds who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of 11:20 pm, there are no traffic closures. Stay tuned to 27 News as more information becomes available.