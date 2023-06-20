TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Topeka Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 3200 block of SE Colorado Ave. just before 1:00 Tuesday morning.

One individual was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, contact Topeka Police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.

27 News will continue to follow this incident as more information comes.